Author Robert F. Rangel’s New Book, "A Peach Guide for Growing Homegrown Peaches," is an Insightful Handbook Offering Essential Tips for Aspiring Peach Growers
Recent release “A Peach Guide for Growing Homegrown Peaches” from Page Publishing author Robert F. Rangel is a must-have resource for new peach growers. This comprehensive guide provides step-by-step techniques, soil preparation tips, and practical advice on planting, pruning, and pest control to ensure successful perfect peach cultivation.
Garland, TN, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert F. Rangel, a native of Central Texas and a retired educator who taught biology and other science courses with an emphasis in botany, has completed his new book, “A Peach Guide for Growing Homegrown Peaches”: an insightful guide designed to help beginner peach growers achieve optimal results by providing practical advice, essential knowledge, and proven techniques based on the author’s own experiences in cultivating peaches.
“This peach guide was written as a comprehensive guide to share proven techniques for beginning peach growers to ensure optimum success,” writes Rangel. “Items, products, equipment, and plans of action are explored. Step-by-step methods of soil preparation and recommendations as to selecting the best soil are shared. Proper tree soil and scheduling for planting in addition to the appropriate, timely application of nonorganic/organic solutions to control insects/fungi and fertilizer are outlined.
“The formula for how many peach trees can be planted on an acre is given once the planting zones are determined. Illustrations on proper pruning in order to receive the most radiant energy from the sun in the ripening of the peaches are likewise included.
“The peach guide provides a brief history of the peach and the characteristics of the peach for the peach growers to have a point of reference while he or she is learning about the peach.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert F. Rangel’s enlightening guide is designed to make the process easier for new growers by offering clear instructions and valuable tips to help them succeed. Drawing upon the author’s years of experience in peach cultivation, “A Peach Guide for Growing Homegrown Peaches” provides a wealth of knowledge, making it the ultimate resource for both novice and experienced gardeners alike.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “A Peach Guide for Growing Homegrown Peaches” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
