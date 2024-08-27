Author Jason Mahoney’s New Book, "Mystery of a Dromedary," is a Fascinating Novel That Follows a Man Attempting to Navigate the Dread of Knowing the Date of His Death

Recent release “Mystery of a Dromedary” from Page Publishing author Jason Mahoney is a captivating tale that pits time against memory, greatness against mediocrity, and supernatural elements against the familiar and disenchanting burdens the setting presents.