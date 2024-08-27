Author Jason Mahoney’s New Book, "Mystery of a Dromedary," is a Fascinating Novel That Follows a Man Attempting to Navigate the Dread of Knowing the Date of His Death
Recent release “Mystery of a Dromedary” from Page Publishing author Jason Mahoney is a captivating tale that pits time against memory, greatness against mediocrity, and supernatural elements against the familiar and disenchanting burdens the setting presents.
Pasadena, CA, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jason Mahoney has completed his new book, “Mystery of a Dromedary”: an intriguing work that introduces Vernon Rivers, who receives news of his impending demise on the eve of his wedding.
On the night before his wedding, Vernon Rivers is told the date of his death: his first anniversary. Faced with a situation that parallels that of Victor Frankenstein, Vernon must navigate his final year balancing his needs with the needs of those who depend on him, all while none of them know the reality of his dilemma.
In this homage to Mary Shelley’s classic story, Vernon shares the spotlight with Autumn, his optimistic and practical wife who is fighting an uphill battle with her community; Miles, the hesitant teacher who is searching for any sign of success; Eudora, the cunning principal who finds herself at a crossroads in her career; Ernie, a soul trapped in the American South who has nothing left to lose; and Janecia and Ambrose, two students whose stories are just beginning to be told.
Author Jason Mahoney began his teaching career in 2013 with Teach for America, and he has taught a long list of high school math and science courses in the Arkansas Delta and Los Angeles. He is an avid reader, a trombonist, and an ultimate frisbee enthusiast. He has lived in many places, but he wrote and published his first book while living in Pasadena.
Mahoney begins, "'Dear Autumn,' Vernon wrote, unsure how to feel about writing a letter to his wife while she was sitting, sleeping, in the seat in front of him. Although they were returning from their honeymoon, Autumn had been kind enough to switch seats with a teenager who wanted to sit next to a friend."
He continues, "She would be reading this note in a year, give or take. He didn’t know exactly when, but he knew it would be sometime after he was gone, which he would be by day’s end on their first anniversary."
Published by Page Publishing, Jason Mahoney’s compelling tale, according to John Mauk, taps into a “nuanced narrative position that echoes David Foster Wallace’s fiction.”
Readers who wish to experience this haunting work can purchase “Mystery of a Dromedary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
