“The Art of Round Rock Image Creators” Exhibition Opens at Round Rock Art’s Jester Gallery
Round Rock, TX, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Round Rock Image Creators (RRIC) announce their group show, “The Art of Round Rock Image Creators” at the J. B. & Hallie Jester Williamson Annex Gallery from August 19 through October 17, 2024. Curated by Diane Bilke from Round Rock Arts, the exhibition features the work of twelve contemporary image makers who will hold a reception on Saturday, September 14 from 3-5 pm at the gallery located at 1801 E Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock, TX 78664.
“The Art of Round Rock Image Creators” includes work from the following image creators: Don Ballard, Gary R Hook, Ken Johnston, Rita Johnston, Karen Limbaugh, Mary Day Long, Jeri Murphy, Wes Odell, Gloria Helena Powers, Carol Schiraldi, Patrick St. Cin, and John West. The exhibition includes over sixty images which demonstrate the breadth of contemporary image creation in the central Texas area, spanning subjects as diverse as landscape, wildlife, botanical, travel, architectural, and experimental fine art photography.
The J. B. & Hallie Jester Williamson Annex Gallery is located in Round Rock at 1801 E Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock, TX 78664 and is open from 9 pm - 5 pm, Monday through Friday and for the reception on Saturday, September 14, 2024 from 3-5 pm. Parking is free.
Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the captivating work of contemporary image makers showcased in “The Art of Round Rock Image Creators” exhibition at the Jester Gallery. The exhibition will be on view from August 19 through October 17, 2024 with the reception on Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 3 to 5 pm.
About Round Rock Image Creators
RRIC's mission is to explore the art of photography. RRIC fosters an environment where learning is accomplished through:
- Group participation and discussion.
- Exposure to new artists.
- The development of critiquing skills in a welcoming and encouraging environment.
Through monthly meetings and “rambles” (photo walks) they promote photography as a passion, as well as a medium for self-expression. Everyone is welcome to attend RRIC events, free of charge.
About Round Rock Arts
Round Rock Arts is a 501 (c) (3) organization formed in 2009 as the Round Rock Area Arts Council dba Round Rock Arts. The mission is to create, support, and promote an inclusive community where lives are transformed and enriched through the shared experience of art. Round Rock Arts supports local visual artists by showcasing original art at various venues in the Round Rock area.
Contact
Carol Schiraldi
512-522-6731
roundrockarts.org
https://rric.club/
Categories