Author True George’s Book, “Psych Ward Chronicles II: The Support House Shenanigans,” Explores Challenges Experienced by Residents and Staff at a Mental Health Facility
Recent release “Psych Ward Chronicles II: The Support House Shenanigans” from Page Publishing author True George presents ten short stories of the soap-opera environment in a state-sanctioned congregate care level II facility for the mentally ill, also known as a support house for independent living.
New York, NY, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- True George, veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and retired United States Army National Guard (New York), has completed his new book, “Psych Ward Chronicles II: The Support House Shenanigans”: a chilling work that takes readers into a privately owned and operated mental health facility.
Author True George lives and works in New York City as a government bureaucrat and mental health counselor.
George writes, “Somewhere in New York City, there existed a congregate level II support house for the mentally ill. Once out of the psych ward, this would be the place where mentally ill individuals who needed some sort of supervision were housed. These were their stories.”
Published by Page Publishing, True George’s unforgettable tale is the compelling continuation of this intriguing series.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Psych Ward Chronicles II: The Support House Shenanigans” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
