Author True George’s Book, “Psych Ward Chronicles II: The Support House Shenanigans,” Explores Challenges Experienced by Residents and Staff at a Mental Health Facility

Recent release “Psych Ward Chronicles II: The Support House Shenanigans” from Page Publishing author True George presents ten short stories of the soap-opera environment in a state-sanctioned congregate care level II facility for the mentally ill, also known as a support house for independent living.