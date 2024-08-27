Author Gabriel Hernández López’s New Book, "Riquezas, Migajas y Barrotes," is a Meaningful Novel That Explores Topics Such as Forgiveness and Healing
Recent release “Riquezas, Migajas y Barrotes” from Page Publishing author Gabriel Hernández López is a compelling narrative that addresses real issues that people observe and live through that can change them forever.
Conway, SC, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gabriel Hernández López, who was born on August 29, 1953, in the city of Humacao, Puerto Rico, has completed his new book, “Riquezas, Migajas y Barrotes”: a gripping new novel from the author of “Warm Breezes of a Past,” “Walking on the Walk of Memories,” and “From my Fire Paths.”
Author Gabriel Hernández López attended the Ana Roqué De Duprey School in that city, where he is also a member of the School Band, a pioneer of the Escuela Libre de Música, and a member of the Centenaria Banda Municipal de Humacao, preserving the family tradition, as he is a third-generation musician. He plays several instruments but concentrates on the double bass.
He graduated from the University of Puerto Rico with a concentration in accounting in 1981 and worked as a librarian there. His experience as a librarian inspired him to write narratives such as stories, poems, and essays.
He emigrated to the U.S. in 1985 and joined the Finance Department of the Armed Forces of that country, where in addition to working as an accountant, he also had the opportunity to be an English and Italian translator. He lived in several cities in Germany and Italy and began as a poet in the Anglo-Saxon and Spanish languages, but his world experience fueled his desire to write stories.
Published by Page Publishing, Gabriel Hernández López’s thoughtful tale encourages readers to ponder their own relationships to the concepts of forgiveness and healing.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Riquezas, Migajas y Barrotes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
