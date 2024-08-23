Edward H. West, MD’s Newly Released "The Parable of the Perfect Parent" is an Insightful Narrative That Explores a Parent’s Love
“The Parable of the Perfect Parent” from Christian Faith Publishing author Edward H. West, MD is an enjoyable look into the complexities of parenthood and the realities of God’s role within our lives.
Summerville, SC, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Parable of the Perfect Parent”: a touching message of spiritual encouragement. “The Parable of the Perfect Parent” is the creation of published author, Edward H. West, MD, a father, a Bible teacher, and a physician who retired after a career of almost forty years in general pediatrics in his native South Carolina. He has years of experience in family counseling and teaching biblical child-rearing, often outside of American culture. He teaches the wisdom of the Bible to hopeful parents who accept the truth of scripture.
West shares, “Those who know God as their Father may recognize that the way He dealt with the nation of Israel in the Old Testament is the same way He deals with us as His adopted spiritual children.
“In a bond of love, He directs us in the right way to go. He then walks along with us for the rest of our lives, disciplining us toward becoming everything we were meant to be as we enjoy His companionship. If we resist His direction, we find ourselves isolated, experiencing the stress of loneliness. When we come to our senses, we return and confess. He always forgives us and resumes His discipline.
“The Old Testament story of God and Israel is like a parable of how a perfect parent raises a child. It is a story for you and me, the children of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward H. West, MD’s new book will inspire and comfort as readers reflect on the innate bond held with God.
Consumers can purchase “The Parable of the Perfect Parent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Parable of the Perfect Parent,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
West shares, “Those who know God as their Father may recognize that the way He dealt with the nation of Israel in the Old Testament is the same way He deals with us as His adopted spiritual children.
“In a bond of love, He directs us in the right way to go. He then walks along with us for the rest of our lives, disciplining us toward becoming everything we were meant to be as we enjoy His companionship. If we resist His direction, we find ourselves isolated, experiencing the stress of loneliness. When we come to our senses, we return and confess. He always forgives us and resumes His discipline.
“The Old Testament story of God and Israel is like a parable of how a perfect parent raises a child. It is a story for you and me, the children of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Edward H. West, MD’s new book will inspire and comfort as readers reflect on the innate bond held with God.
Consumers can purchase “The Parable of the Perfect Parent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Parable of the Perfect Parent,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories