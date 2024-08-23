Phoenix Cyber Achieves ISO 9001 Certification
Accreditation Underscores Phoenix Cyber’s Commitment to Quality and Excellence in Cybersecurity Services
Phoenix, AZ, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Phoenix Cyber, a premier provider of cybersecurity consulting services to enterprises and the federal government, announced today that it has received its ISO 9001 accreditation from ISO Registrar, American Global Standards, Inc. (AGS).
Established by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO 9001 is a globally recognized standard for quality management. It aids organizations of all sizes and sectors in enhancing performance, meeting customer expectations, and demonstrating a commitment to quality. The standard outlines requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving a quality management system.
Achieving this certification signifies Phoenix Cyber’s unwavering dedication to providing qualified and experienced personnel, ensuring the highest quality in cybersecurity consulting, professional, and technical services. The rigorous certification process also validates that Phoenix Cyber adheres to comprehensive and compliant processes for developing and delivering solutions that proactively safeguard organizations against both internal and external cybersecurity threats.
“We are very pleased to announce that Phoenix Cyber is now ISO 9001 certified,” said Brian Kafenbaum, Managing Partner at Phoenix Cyber. “As a trusted cybersecurity provider, this accreditation recognizes our commitment to the highest quality standards and ongoing improvement to deliver excellence every day to clients and partners across the federal government and private industry."
About Phoenix Cyber
Phoenix Cyber is a leading cybersecurity consulting company providing security engineering, operations, and technical cybersecurity expertise to organizations determined to mitigate risk and safeguard their business. Since 2011, security teams from Fortune 500 enterprises, federal government agencies, and service providers have trusted Phoenix Cyber to deliver results-oriented, cybersecurity solutions and enhance their security operations centers’ people, processes, and technologies.
Learn more at www.phoenixcyber.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
