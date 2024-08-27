IGroup Design Unveils Upcoming Hospitality Projects, Building on Award-Winning Expertise
IGroup Design, the award-winning hospitality design firm known for its visionary leadership and "one-stop-shop" approach, is buzzing with excitement as they unveil their upcoming projects across California. Building on the success of their acclaimed Willows Hotel project, IGroup Design is poised to redefine the guest experience in Oceanside, San Diego, Silicon Valley, and Palm Springs.
San Diego, CA, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- IGroup Design, the award-winning hospitality design firm known for its visionary leadership and "one-stop-shop" approach, is buzzing with excitement as they unveil their upcoming projects across California. Building on the success of their acclaimed Willows Hotel project, IGroup Design is poised to redefine the guest experience in Oceanside, San Diego, Silicon Valley, and Palm Springs.
Diverse Projects, Collaborative Spirit:
Oceanside Oasis: IGroup Design is breathing new life into a 20,000 sq. ft. beachfront property in Oceanside. This dynamic transformation will create a vibrant multi-purpose destination, offering guests an unparalleled experience for dining, events, and relaxation.
San Diego Transformation: IGroup Design will infuse a renewed sense of style and functionality into a branded hotel in San Diego, ensuring it meets the expectations of modern travelers.
Palm Springs Reimagined: In Palm Springs, the firm is exploring bold and innovative design concepts for a hotel renovation, promising to revitalize the iconic desert landscape with a fresh perspective.
Silicon Valley Sanctuary: IGroup Design is catering to the tech-savvy traveler in Silicon Valley.
A Legacy of Collaboration & A Vision for the Future:
"At IGroup Design, we pride ourselves on creating immersive and culturally rich environments that captivate and delight hotel guests. Understanding the essence of the region is our first step," says Roger Storer, founder of IGroup Design. “We conducted thorough research into the local culture, history, and natural surroundings. This included studying traditional architecture, local art, and the region’s color palette. Our goal was to distill these elements into a cohesive design that would not only be visually stunning but also resonate deeply with guests."
IGroup Design is excited to share more details about these projects in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates on the progress of these transformative hospitality ventures.
Media Contact:
Roger Storer
Email: marketing@igroupdesign.com
Phone: 619-702-4119
Website: igroupdesign.com
About IGroup Design:
IGroup Design is a full-service hospitality design firm offering a one-stop-shop solution for new builds, renovations, and FF&E/OS&E procurement. Founded in 1998, the company leverages over 25 years of industry experience to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences known for their visionary design, meticulous attention to detail, and commitment to client satisfaction.
Diverse Projects, Collaborative Spirit:
Oceanside Oasis: IGroup Design is breathing new life into a 20,000 sq. ft. beachfront property in Oceanside. This dynamic transformation will create a vibrant multi-purpose destination, offering guests an unparalleled experience for dining, events, and relaxation.
San Diego Transformation: IGroup Design will infuse a renewed sense of style and functionality into a branded hotel in San Diego, ensuring it meets the expectations of modern travelers.
Palm Springs Reimagined: In Palm Springs, the firm is exploring bold and innovative design concepts for a hotel renovation, promising to revitalize the iconic desert landscape with a fresh perspective.
Silicon Valley Sanctuary: IGroup Design is catering to the tech-savvy traveler in Silicon Valley.
A Legacy of Collaboration & A Vision for the Future:
"At IGroup Design, we pride ourselves on creating immersive and culturally rich environments that captivate and delight hotel guests. Understanding the essence of the region is our first step," says Roger Storer, founder of IGroup Design. “We conducted thorough research into the local culture, history, and natural surroundings. This included studying traditional architecture, local art, and the region’s color palette. Our goal was to distill these elements into a cohesive design that would not only be visually stunning but also resonate deeply with guests."
IGroup Design is excited to share more details about these projects in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates on the progress of these transformative hospitality ventures.
Media Contact:
Roger Storer
Email: marketing@igroupdesign.com
Phone: 619-702-4119
Website: igroupdesign.com
About IGroup Design:
IGroup Design is a full-service hospitality design firm offering a one-stop-shop solution for new builds, renovations, and FF&E/OS&E procurement. Founded in 1998, the company leverages over 25 years of industry experience to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences known for their visionary design, meticulous attention to detail, and commitment to client satisfaction.
Contact
IGroup DesignContact
Roger Storer
619-702-4119
https://igroupdesign.com
Roger Storer
619-702-4119
https://igroupdesign.com
Categories