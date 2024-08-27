IGroup Design Unveils Upcoming Hospitality Projects, Building on Award-Winning Expertise

IGroup Design, the award-winning hospitality design firm known for its visionary leadership and "one-stop-shop" approach, is buzzing with excitement as they unveil their upcoming projects across California. Building on the success of their acclaimed Willows Hotel project, IGroup Design is poised to redefine the guest experience in Oceanside, San Diego, Silicon Valley, and Palm Springs.