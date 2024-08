Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Making Sense Out of Non-Sense: A Memoir of Love, Anguish and Realisation" by J.G. Grant

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 23, 2024 --( PR.com )-- About "Making Sense Out of Non-Sense"A powerful new memoir that promises to take the reader on a profound journey through the eyes of an extraordinary individual in a raw and captivating story of resilience and transformation.J.G. Grant, who emigrated from Jamaica to the UK as a young girl, shares her tumultuous journey of adapting to a new culture and navigating the complexities of family, marriage, and motherhood, all while battling mental health challenges.Her story is a testament to the human spirit to overcome adversity and find meaning amid chaos. The memoir’s cover features a dilapidated boat, a poignant symbol of the often-turbulent voyage of life, and a visual metaphor for the book’s title. This image sets the stage for a narrative that is as compelling as it is inspiring.This memoir offers a beacon of hope for anyone who has ever felt lost at sea in their own life. It’s a reminder that even when the waves of life are crashing down we can make it to shore.Making Sense Out of Non-Sense is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback: 164 pages ISBN-13: 9781800948136Hardback: 164 pages ISBN-13: 9781800948235Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.07 x 21.59 cmAmazon Kindle eBook: B0DBF7LSGRAmazon URL: http://mybook.to/MSNSPublished by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002