Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Making Sense Out of Non-Sense: A Memoir of Love, Anguish and Realisation" by J.G. Grant
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of Making Sense Out of Non-Sense a memoir by J.G. Grant.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About "Making Sense Out of Non-Sense"
A powerful new memoir that promises to take the reader on a profound journey through the eyes of an extraordinary individual in a raw and captivating story of resilience and transformation.
J.G. Grant, who emigrated from Jamaica to the UK as a young girl, shares her tumultuous journey of adapting to a new culture and navigating the complexities of family, marriage, and motherhood, all while battling mental health challenges.
Her story is a testament to the human spirit to overcome adversity and find meaning amid chaos. The memoir’s cover features a dilapidated boat, a poignant symbol of the often-turbulent voyage of life, and a visual metaphor for the book’s title. This image sets the stage for a narrative that is as compelling as it is inspiring.
This memoir offers a beacon of hope for anyone who has ever felt lost at sea in their own life. It’s a reminder that even when the waves of life are crashing down we can make it to shore.
Making Sense Out of Non-Sense is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 164 pages ISBN-13: 9781800948136
Hardback: 164 pages ISBN-13: 9781800948235
Dimensions: 13.97 x 1.07 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0DBF7LSGR
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/MSNS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
