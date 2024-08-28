Zade Xiong’s Newly Released "Innocence in a Sense: Volume 1" is an Enlightening Exploration of Heaven’s Splendor

“Innocence in a Sense: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Zade Xiong offers readers a captivating journey into the mysteries of heaven. Through the eyes of protagonist Zozin, readers embark on a fictional adventure that unveils the beauty and grandeur of the afterlife, providing insight into eternal peace and heavenly paradise.