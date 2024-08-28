Zade Xiong’s Newly Released "Innocence in a Sense: Volume 1" is an Enlightening Exploration of Heaven’s Splendor
“Innocence in a Sense: Volume 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Zade Xiong offers readers a captivating journey into the mysteries of heaven. Through the eyes of protagonist Zozin, readers embark on a fictional adventure that unveils the beauty and grandeur of the afterlife, providing insight into eternal peace and heavenly paradise.
Hickory, NC, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Innocence in a Sense: Volume 1,” an illuminating exploration of heaven's mysteries, is the creation of published author, Zade Xiong.
Xiong shares, “When asked what one thinks of life in heaven, most answer with uncertainty. Some say it is great and wonderful—but what about heaven makes it so great and wonderful besides God and Jesus being there? They are also within our very hearts and souls here on earth as promised (Isaiah 41:10; Deuteronomy 31:8).
“Join Zozin as you adventure with him in a fictional depiction of heaven. Often there is a mental barrier preventing us from imagining what the afterlife is like because we have not been there. Discover the interiors of the heavenly kingdom as Zozin unravels what actually makes heaven as grand and beautiful as some have claimed or believed. Prepare to be mind-blown as you learn what eternal paradise and everlasting peace means. The relief of earthly suffering is unfathomable.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zade Xiong’s new book invites readers to contemplate the profound mysteries of heaven and offers a fresh perspective on the eternal promises of peace and joy.
Consumers can purchase “Innocence in a Sense: Volume 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Innocence in a Sense: Volume 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
