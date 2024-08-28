Kesha Powell’s Newly Released "The Road to Now" is a Transformative Guide to Finding Purpose

“The Road to Now” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kesha Powell is an inspiring exploration of life's journey and the importance of aligning with God's guidance to fulfill one's purpose. Through insightful reflections and practical wisdom, Powell empowers readers to navigate life's twists and turns with faith and resilience, ultimately leading them toward their God-given destiny.