Kesha Powell’s Newly Released "The Road to Now" is a Transformative Guide to Finding Purpose
“The Road to Now” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kesha Powell is an inspiring exploration of life's journey and the importance of aligning with God's guidance to fulfill one's purpose. Through insightful reflections and practical wisdom, Powell empowers readers to navigate life's twists and turns with faith and resilience, ultimately leading them toward their God-given destiny.
Harvey, LA, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Road to Now”: an illuminating guide to discovering identity, purpose, and direction in life's journey. “The Road to Now” is the creation of published author, Kesha Powell, a dedicated wife, mother, and entrepreneur who resides in Louisiana.
Powell shares, “Life is a journey, and during that journey, we often veer onto different paths or what some would call roads, whether it be willingly or forced. Like being abused as a child. Sometimes, we unconsciously follow others. However, all roads are not created equal, but they do go in certain directions. In this book, you’ll learn how to use God’s word to map and identify the course you’re on and determine the road you’re traveling, plus where it’s headed. This book will show how when you trust God’s positioning system (GPS), meaning his word, the Bible, to navigate you through life’s uncontrollable, sometimes devastating, highways, it reroutes you straight onto a road to your purpose and fulfilling your God-given destiny.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kesha Powell’s new book serves as a beacon of hope and guidance for those seeking clarity and direction in their journey through life. Through biblical principles and personal insights, readers are encouraged to embrace faith and trust in God's plan for their lives.
Consumers can purchase “The Road to Now” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Road to Now,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
