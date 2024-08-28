Rose Rathbun’s Newly Released “A Purple Martin Named Lazarus” is a Heartwarming Tale of Healing and Connection
“A Purple Martin Named Lazarus” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rose Rathbun explores the transformative power of nature and compassion. The book recounts Rathbun’s personal journey of finding solace and healing through her relationship with an injured baby purple martin.
Ponca City, OK, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Purple Martin Named Lazarus”: a poignant narrative of healing and connection. “A Purple Martin Named Lazarus” is the creation of published author, Rose Rathbun, a graduate of Oklahoma State University, where she majored in geology. Rose grew up in different places across the United States. She is the daughter of a navy veteran and the mother of an army veteran. She deeply understands and appreciates the commitment that military life requires, not only of the veteran but also of their families. Her life is filled with individuals she enjoys spending time with alongside her husband, including her daughters and their spouses, as well as her grandchildren, whom she enjoys taking to movies or shopping. Rose is retired but works intermittently as a consulting field geologist. She loves to bake and be outdoors when time allows, observing the wildlife that comes into her yard as well as taking in the beauty of her surroundings. Rose also enjoys meeting new people with whom she comes in contact within her community when out and about.
Rathbun shares, “Have you ever had a moment when nature aided in your healing? During the pits of my sorrow, an injured baby purple martin aided in mine. This unique relationship between human and bird is a story of pain, sorrow, love, and joy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rose Rathbun’s new book beautifully captures the intersection of humanity and the natural world.
Consumers can purchase “A Purple Martin Named Lazarus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Purple Martin Named Lazarus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rathbun shares, “Have you ever had a moment when nature aided in your healing? During the pits of my sorrow, an injured baby purple martin aided in mine. This unique relationship between human and bird is a story of pain, sorrow, love, and joy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rose Rathbun’s new book beautifully captures the intersection of humanity and the natural world.
Consumers can purchase “A Purple Martin Named Lazarus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Purple Martin Named Lazarus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories