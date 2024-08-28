Timothy L. Williamson Sr.’s Newly Released “How to Praise and Worship God without Music” is an Enlightening and Practical Guide
“How to Praise and Worship God without Music” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy L. Williamson Sr. is an insightful exploration of the principles and practices of worshiping God in spirit and truth, emphasizing the importance of a deep, personal connection with God beyond musical expression.
Raleigh, NC, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “How to Praise and Worship God without Music,” an empowering guide to deepening one’s worship experience, is the creation of published author, Timothy L. Williamson Sr.
Williamson shares, “According to John 4:23–24, the only way to truly worship God is in spirit and in truth! The time is now for believers to activate spirit-to-spirit worship and experience a level of intimacy with God that they have never reached before.
“You will discover:
· how to properly and consistently approach God in worship;
· the requirements for intimacy with God;
· that there is a flow from high praise to intimate worship; and
· that music is an aid to effective worship but is not a requirement.
“Schedule your conference or worship revival today at Your Ministry 2 God (www.ym2god.org). Use the Contact Us tab.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy L. Williamson Sr.’s new book offers a profound look at worshiping God authentically and deeply, encouraging believers to seek a closer relationship with God through spirit-led worship.
Consumers can purchase “How to Praise and Worship God without Music” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How to Praise and Worship God without Music,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
