MPAI Publishes a New Version of ContextAudio and a New Standard for Data Qualifiers
MPAI has concluded its 47th General Assembly (MPAI-47) by ap-proving for publication the Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE) V2.2 standard and the new Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) V1.0 standard for Community Comments. The new versions are released using the new full web-based publication method.
Geneva, Switzerland, August 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, and unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards – has concluded its 47th General Assembly (MPAI-47) by ap-proving for publication the Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE) V2.2 standard and the new Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) V1.0 standard for Community Comments. The new versions are released using the new full web-based publication method.
Technical Specification: Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE) V2-2 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/usc/v2-2/) improves the user experience for different audio-related applications, such as entertainment, restoration, and communication in a variety of different contexts such as in the home, in the office, and in the studio. V2.2 extends the capabilities of several data formats used across MPAI standard.
Technical Specification: Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) V1.0 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-tfa/v1-0/) specifies Qualifiers – a Data Type containing Sub-Types, Formats, and Attributes – associated to “media” Data Types – currently Text, Speech, Audio, and Visual – that facilitate-enable the operation of an AI Module receiving a Data Type instance.
The capabilities of the standards will be presented online on August 24 at 16:00 UTC for MPAI-CAE V2.2 and August 27 at T14:00 UTC for MPAI-TFA). To attend, please register at https://tinyurl.com/2wj8e4bn for MPAI-CAE V2.2 and at https://tinyurl.com/3p8j74st for MPAI-TFA V1.0.
MPAI is continuing its work plan that involving the following activities:
1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/): reference software, conformance testing, and application are-as.
2. AI for Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/): reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the training.
3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): new projects.
4. Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/): Functional Requirements of CAV architecture.
5. Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/): preparation for extension of existing standard.
6. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/): video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.
7. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). video coding with AI tools added to existing tools.8. Governance of the MPAI Ecosystem (MPAI-GME https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-gme/): working on version 2.0 of the Specification.
9. Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/): model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural environment.
10. Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/): reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new areas.
11. MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/): reference software and metaverse technologies requiring standards.
12. Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/): reference software for enhanced applications.
13. Object and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/): finalising V1.2 and developing reference software, conformance testing and new areas for digital humans.
14. Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/): reference software, conformance testing and new areas.
15. AI Module Profiles (MPAI-PRF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-prf/): to specify which features an AI Module supports.
16. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/): technical report on mitigation of data loss and cheating.
17. Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-tfa/): extending he standard to data types used by other MPAI standards.
18. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/): preparation for the development of the standard.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/).
Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/).
- X (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity).
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity).
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/).
- YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards).
Technical Specification: Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE) V2-2 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/usc/v2-2/) improves the user experience for different audio-related applications, such as entertainment, restoration, and communication in a variety of different contexts such as in the home, in the office, and in the studio. V2.2 extends the capabilities of several data formats used across MPAI standard.
Technical Specification: Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) V1.0 (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-tfa/v1-0/) specifies Qualifiers – a Data Type containing Sub-Types, Formats, and Attributes – associated to “media” Data Types – currently Text, Speech, Audio, and Visual – that facilitate-enable the operation of an AI Module receiving a Data Type instance.
The capabilities of the standards will be presented online on August 24 at 16:00 UTC for MPAI-CAE V2.2 and August 27 at T14:00 UTC for MPAI-TFA). To attend, please register at https://tinyurl.com/2wj8e4bn for MPAI-CAE V2.2 and at https://tinyurl.com/3p8j74st for MPAI-TFA V1.0.
MPAI is continuing its work plan that involving the following activities:
1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/): reference software, conformance testing, and application are-as.
2. AI for Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/): reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the training.
3. Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): new projects.
4. Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/): Functional Requirements of CAV architecture.
5. Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/): preparation for extension of existing standard.
6. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/): video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.
7. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). video coding with AI tools added to existing tools.8. Governance of the MPAI Ecosystem (MPAI-GME https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-gme/): working on version 2.0 of the Specification.
9. Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/): model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural environment.
10. Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/): reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new areas.
11. MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/): reference software and metaverse technologies requiring standards.
12. Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/): reference software for enhanced applications.
13. Object and Scene Description (MPAI-OSD https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-osd/): finalising V1.2 and developing reference software, conformance testing and new areas for digital humans.
14. Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/): reference software, conformance testing and new areas.
15. AI Module Profiles (MPAI-PRF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-prf/): to specify which features an AI Module supports.
16. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/): technical report on mitigation of data loss and cheating.
17. Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-tfa/): extending he standard to data types used by other MPAI standards.
18. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/): preparation for the development of the standard.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/).
Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/).
- X (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity).
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity).
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/).
- YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards).
Contact
MPAIContact
Leonardo Chiariglione
00390119350461
http://mpai.community
Leonardo Chiariglione
00390119350461
http://mpai.community
Categories