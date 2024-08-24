MPAI Publishes a New Version of ContextAudio and a New Standard for Data Qualifiers

MPAI has concluded its 47th General Assembly (MPAI-47) by ap-proving for publication the Context-based Audio Enhancement (MPAI-CAE) V2.2 standard and the new Data Types, Formats, and Attributes (MPAI-TFA) V1.0 standard for Community Comments. The new versions are released using the new full web-based publication method.