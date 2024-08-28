Ruben C. Martinez’s Newly Released "What Is Our Net Worth in the Eyes of God? A Christian Motivation Book" is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Spiritual Self-Worth

“What Is Our Net Worth in the Eyes of God? A Christian Motivation Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruben C. Martinez is an insightful exploration of individual value as seen through God's eyes, emphasizing the unique and special nature of each person and encouraging readers to recognize their divine worth and potential.