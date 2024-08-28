Ruben C. Martinez’s Newly Released "What Is Our Net Worth in the Eyes of God? A Christian Motivation Book" is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Spiritual Self-Worth
“What Is Our Net Worth in the Eyes of God? A Christian Motivation Book” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruben C. Martinez is an insightful exploration of individual value as seen through God's eyes, emphasizing the unique and special nature of each person and encouraging readers to recognize their divine worth and potential.
San Angelo, TX, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “What Is Our Net Worth in the Eyes of God? A Christian Motivation Book”: a profound journey into discovering our intrinsic value through God's perspective. “What Is Our Net Worth in the Eyes of God? A Christian Motivation Book” is the creation of published author, Ruben C. Martinez, a dedicated husband who works as a full-time licensed realtor with a degree in petroleum technology. He loves God and an entrepreneur with several business diversities.
Martinez shares, “So many individuals go through life while never putting a thought to the value God puts on each and every one of us. For that matter, many don’t even put a value on themselves at all. It was after interviewing many people and challenging them with the question 'What is our net worth in the eyes of God?' that I realized that most people didn’t know how to answer this question. Most of the answers varied depending on the very diversified lives of every individual. This book is intended to help open our eyes and minds to a point that we can realize our worth in the eyes of God to a point that we will know how much we are worth to God first, but then to ourselves. That because we are created by God, we are unique and special. We must be prepared to make changes and learn to prioritize our lives. Instead of being followers, be pioneers. We are very valuable in the eyes of God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruben C. Martinez’s new book offers readers a profound examination of their intrinsic worth as valued by God, encouraging a deeper understanding of self-worth, divine purpose, and personal growth.
Consumers can purchase “What Is Our Net Worth in the Eyes of God? A Christian Motivation Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Is Our Net Worth in the Eyes of God? A Christian Motivation Book,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Martinez shares, “So many individuals go through life while never putting a thought to the value God puts on each and every one of us. For that matter, many don’t even put a value on themselves at all. It was after interviewing many people and challenging them with the question 'What is our net worth in the eyes of God?' that I realized that most people didn’t know how to answer this question. Most of the answers varied depending on the very diversified lives of every individual. This book is intended to help open our eyes and minds to a point that we can realize our worth in the eyes of God to a point that we will know how much we are worth to God first, but then to ourselves. That because we are created by God, we are unique and special. We must be prepared to make changes and learn to prioritize our lives. Instead of being followers, be pioneers. We are very valuable in the eyes of God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruben C. Martinez’s new book offers readers a profound examination of their intrinsic worth as valued by God, encouraging a deeper understanding of self-worth, divine purpose, and personal growth.
Consumers can purchase “What Is Our Net Worth in the Eyes of God? A Christian Motivation Book” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What Is Our Net Worth in the Eyes of God? A Christian Motivation Book,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories