Brittany Collins’s Newly Released "Boldness and Battlescars" is a Powerful and Transformative Testament
“Boldness and Battlescars” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brittany Collins is a spiritually driven personal memoir that delves into themes of personal testimony, spiritual warfare, and the profound impact of a relationship with the Lord.
Bonifay, FL, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Boldness and Battlescars”: a powerful testament to faith and resilience, chronicling the author’s journey of spiritual growth, overcoming adversity, and discovering the transformative power of a relationship with Jesus Christ. “Boldness and Battlescars” is the creation of published author, Brittany Collins, a native of a small town in Florida. She is a mother to two children and was taught at a young age by her grandmother the love of Jesus. She loves the Lord, and her lifelong goal is to spread the Word and to really show people that a relationship with Jesus is life-changing.
Collins shares, “Boldness and Battle Scars is a three-part book about testimony, warfare, and relationship with the Lord. It introduces a lifelong testimony of a young woman who was called by the Lord in the middle of the night, and it goes into detail on how that call changed her entire life.
“Through traumas, pain, and life-threatening situations, the Lord showed her how to heal and how to surrender life to Him the right way. The remainder of the book goes into detail on the imitator and, most importantly, who God is as a Savior, Lord, and Father.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brittany Collins’s new book offers readers a compelling narrative of spiritual growth, resilience, and the profound impact of faith on overcoming life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “Boldness and Battlescars” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Boldness and Battlescars,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
