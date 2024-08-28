James Arva Shirer M.A. B.D.’s Newly Released “Wayside Parishes” is a Reflective and Inspiring Memoir of Pastoral Life

“Wayside Parishes” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Arva Shirer M.A. B.D. is an engaging autobiographical account that chronicles the journey of a pastor and his family through five decades of ministry, highlighting the growth and challenges of various church communities from 1903 - 1952.