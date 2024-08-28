James Arva Shirer M.A. B.D.’s Newly Released “Wayside Parishes” is a Reflective and Inspiring Memoir of Pastoral Life
“Wayside Parishes” from Christian Faith Publishing author James Arva Shirer M.A. B.D. is an engaging autobiographical account that chronicles the journey of a pastor and his family through five decades of ministry, highlighting the growth and challenges of various church communities from 1903 - 1952.
New York, NY, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Wayside Parishes,” a poignant and insightful memoir that details the experiences, celebrations, and struggles of a pastor’s life over fifty years, is the creation of published author, James Arva Shirer M.A. B.D.
Shirer shares, “Wayside Parishes is an autobiographical presentation recounting the celebrations, trials, and difficulties of a pastor and his family. Spanning over the course of fifty years, the journey follows the growth and change of each community through the lens of the church. With humble beginnings on his father’s farm, James Arva Shirer reveals the pathway to something greater than himself, the building of ministries that will inspire generations to come. From plays and pageants to Sunday school and public school education, from YMCA to military war supports, from outreach to financial planning, this book demonstrates the grassroots efforts to change lives for the better. Pastor Shirer walks through his personal life endeavors and failures, while holding steady to his dedication to the Methodist Church he was saved in. Reminisce of times gone by as you take a walk in the shoes of one man as he progresses from a country pastor to an urban and city minister, making an impact on family life, education, and the environment around him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Arva Shirer M.A. B.D.’s new book provides a detailed and heartfelt look at the evolution of pastoral work and community impact, offering readers both inspiration and reflection.
Consumers can purchase “Wayside Parishes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wayside Parishes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Shirer shares, “Wayside Parishes is an autobiographical presentation recounting the celebrations, trials, and difficulties of a pastor and his family. Spanning over the course of fifty years, the journey follows the growth and change of each community through the lens of the church. With humble beginnings on his father’s farm, James Arva Shirer reveals the pathway to something greater than himself, the building of ministries that will inspire generations to come. From plays and pageants to Sunday school and public school education, from YMCA to military war supports, from outreach to financial planning, this book demonstrates the grassroots efforts to change lives for the better. Pastor Shirer walks through his personal life endeavors and failures, while holding steady to his dedication to the Methodist Church he was saved in. Reminisce of times gone by as you take a walk in the shoes of one man as he progresses from a country pastor to an urban and city minister, making an impact on family life, education, and the environment around him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Arva Shirer M.A. B.D.’s new book provides a detailed and heartfelt look at the evolution of pastoral work and community impact, offering readers both inspiration and reflection.
Consumers can purchase “Wayside Parishes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wayside Parishes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories