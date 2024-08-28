Clyde Jackson’s Newly Released “Church Usher’s Manual: A Systematic Approach to Church Ushering” is an Essential and Informative Guide
“Church Usher’s Manual: A Systematic Approach to Church Ushering” from Christian Faith Publishing author Clyde Jackson is an indispensable resource for church ushers, providing practical advice and systematic instructions to enhance their service and efficiency in church ushering.
South Holland, IL, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Church Usher’s Manual: A Systematic Approach to Church Ushering”: an essential guide for church ushers. “Church Usher’s Manual: A Systematic Approach to Church Ushering” is the creation of published author, Clyde Jackson, who has served as president of church usher boards for over thirty years.
Jackson shares, “Church Usher’s Manual: A Systematic Approach to Church Ushering has prayerfully been written for the specific purpose of giving a clear insight into how to effectively serve as a church usher. Please be advised that nothing in this book takes the place of any instructions your pastor might have given you related to ushering in your church.
“As you study this book, you will learn that at no time should a parishioner walk the aisle looking for seats. Assign them immediately. Ushers should be alert at all times.
“This book, if necessary, can be used in conjunction with any other church ushering materials.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Clyde Jackson’s new book is a comprehensive and practical manual that addresses the key aspects of church ushering, ensuring that ushers can perform their duties with confidence and grace.
Consumers can purchase “Church Usher’s Manual: A Systematic Approach to Church Ushering” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Church Usher’s Manual: A Systematic Approach to Church Ushering,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
