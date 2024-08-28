Onique Sampson’s Newly Released "Ellie and Farley" is a Charming Tale of Friendship and Adventure
“Ellie and Farley” from Christian Faith Publishing author Onique Sampson is a delightful children's book that explores themes of friendship, perseverance, and the joy of helping others through the adventures of an elephant and a dragon.
Fords, NJ, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Ellie and Farley”: a heartwarming story of an unlikely friendship between an elephant named Ellie and a dragon named Farley. “Ellie and Farley” is the creation of published author, Onique Sampson, a human resources executive from New Jersey who loves everything handmade. She is an avid reader and crafter who has always had the dream of writing a book. Armed with the wonderful memories of her family’s childhood stories, Onique embarked on an amazing journey to write this book with her husband, Bert.
Sampson shares, “The amazing adventures of two best friends, Ellie and Farley, who have fun and spend exciting days filled with laughter.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Onique Sampson’s new book illustrates the adventures and challenges of Ellie and Farley as they explore their neighborhood, make new friends, and help each other overcome obstacles, showing that true friendship knows no bounds.
Consumers can purchase “Ellie and Farley” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ellie and Farley,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
