Holger Goerlitz’s Newly Released “The War of Words over the World (And the Church)” is a Thought-Provoking and Insightful Examination
“The War of Words over the World (And the Church)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Holger Goerlitz is compelling examination of humanity's ongoing struggle with moral and spiritual issues, exploring the consequences of rejecting divine truths and the impact on society and the church.
New York, NY, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The War of Words over the World (And the Church)”: a captivating discussion of humanity's ongoing struggle with moral and spiritual issues. “The War of Words over the World (And the Church)” is the creation of published author, Holger Goerlitz, who was born in West Germany in 1948 and later emigrated to Canada in 1952. Goerlitz served with the Royal Canadian Navy before being honorably released to rejoin his band and later go on to attend college. He got married and worked in sales, logging, and ranching. He presently resides in Merritt, B. C. and is retired.
Goerlitz shares, “Regardless of our efforts to find utopia, Shangri-la, and peace our world is sinking ever deeper into a morass of mud, blood, debris, and death as we continue to reject God’s absolutes of right and wrong about everything. The Bible says, 'a tree is known by its fruit,' and the death, disease, and destruction we see everywhere is the evil fruit humanity’s rebellion against God is producing.
“Herein we will examine some of history’s 'noble' efforts to find answers apart from God and how totally vain these efforts are. Its truly a war of words over both the world and the church and ignoring it will not make our problems disappear.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Holger Goerlitz’s new book offers readers a compelling analysis of the moral and spiritual decline in society and the church, emphasizing the importance of adhering to divine truths.
