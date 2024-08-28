Frank G Wilkes PhD.’s New Book, “Prominent Founding Fathers: ‘Foundingest’ Fathers of Them,” Presents a Comprehensive Exploration of America’s Beginnings
Pensacola, FL, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Frank G Wilkes PhD., who holds a BA in biology from the University of Louisville and an MSPH and PhD in environmental science and engineering from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, has completed his most recent book, “Prominent Founding Fathers: ‘Foundingest’ Fathers of Them: All These people rode horses and wrote with quills, folks!”: an enlightening deep dive into the lives, struggles, and pivotal roles played by the men who shaped the birth of the United States.
Dr. Frank G. Wilkes was a charter member of the Environmental Protection Agency and served in the Office of Research and Development. He became assistant director of the Environmental Research Laboratory, Gulf Breeze, Florida, which conducts research on the fate and effects of pollutants on estuarine organisms. He retired from the agency in 2002, and currently resides in Pensacola, Florida.
“This book is a guide to the study of the formation of our country, the prominent men who made it happen, and the significant events that occurred during this process,” writes Dr. Wilkes. “It presents life timelines of these prominent men and the difficulties they faced in everyday life. It shows ties to the Revolutionary War, which was proceeding concurrently with the formation of the republic. It further provides information on the slaveholdings of these founding fathers. The complete Declaration of Independence is included; the reading of which brings forth a better understanding of life in the colonies before independence was achieved.”
Published by Fulton Books, Frank G Wilkes PhD.’s book is inspired by the author’s deep interest in how the United States was founded, as well as his desire to ignite the interest of high school students and encourage them to learn more about the formation of their country. Along with years of meticulous research, Dr. Wilkes’s attention to detail and his ability to contextualize historical events make “Prominent Founding Fathers: ‘Foundingest’ Fathers of Them” essential reading for anyone seeking to grasp the complexities of America’s founding era.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Prominent Founding Fathers: ‘Foundingest’ Fathers of them all. These people rode horses and wrote with quills, folks!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
