Dakota Dunkin’s New Book, "Cryptid Catcher," Follows an Army Lieutenant Who, While Investigating His Father’s Death, Uncovers an Underground World of Mythical Creatures
Wynatskill, NY, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dakota Dunkin, a father of five who dedicated over half a decade to serving his country and now spends his time hiking the Pocono Mountains and fly-fishing, has completed his most recent book, “Cryptid Catcher”: a heart-pounding saga of mythic creatures and personal redemption that follows Lieutenant Allen Dalton as he confronts a web of intrigue, ancient rivalries, and the shadowy world of cryptids while battling his own personal demons and regrets.
“Allen Dalton, a lieutenant in the Army and a Sapper, a highly proficient demolitions expert, is sent home early from his deployment to handle his father’s sudden passing,” writes Dunkin. “Upon arrival in his hometown of Ackley, Iowa, he reunites with some old friends and ignites an old flame with his high school sweetheart, June. Soon after, he learns that an old rival may be involved with his father’s suspicious death, and his investigation leads him on chase of biblical proportions.
“He soon discovers the world of cryptids, creatures of myth, and the role of the catcher, a mercenary hired to hunt and capture these beasts to force them into gladiatorial battles for the entertainment of the incredibly wealthy. Allen will have to overcome his personal rivalries while simultaneously overcoming a rivalry that’s lasted centuries, and failing to do so could bring about the destruction of mankind.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dakota Dunkin’s book is a compelling story of redemption and resilience, exploring themes of sacrifice, loyalty, and the enduring power of hope amidst darkness. Expertly paced and full of shocking revelations, “Cryptid Catcher” weaves together elements of folklore and contemporary intrigue, offering readers a riveting exploration of human courage and moral dilemmas.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Cryptid Catcher” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
