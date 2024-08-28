Michelle Berdahl’s New Book, "Silent Echoes," is a Heart-Pounding Thriller That Follows a Detective Who Must Hunt Down a Serial Killer Before She Becomes His Next Victim
Stockton, CA, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michelle Berdahl, a loving mother and grandmother who has worked as a substance abuse professional for twenty-one years and has a passion for helping people, has completed her most recent book, “Silent Echoes”: a gripping novel that follows homicide detective Belen Davis, who finds herself in a race against time to stop a ruthless serial killer terrorizing the streets of New York.
A native of Northern California, author Michelle Berdahl currently resides in the Central Valley with her husband and dogs. The author fell in love with reading after picking up her first Dean Koontz novel and quickly moved on to Stephen King and James Patterson, which helped her develop a love of suspense, thrillers, and horror. In her spare time, Michelle enjoys spending time at the beach over anywhere else and thinks her perfect job after retirement would be to sit by the ocean and write books.
“There is a serial killer on the loose in New York, and Belen Davis is determined to catch him,” writes Berdahl. “Using the prophetic dreams she is plagued by, the young homicide detective chases him down. Becoming obsessed with Belen, this twisted murder turns his sights on her and the people she cares about. Belen is terrorized in her dreams by him, and when she discovers the victims have suddenly started resembling her, he terrorizes her waking hours too; he wants to eternally silence Belen. This kicks off a terrifying battle between them, and Belen will stop at nothing to stop him before he hurts the people she loves and cares about, even if it kills her. Obsessed with catching this madman, Belen barrels toward a showdown with him. Will his cunning and ruthlessness be the end of Belen, or will her strength and determination be the end of him? Who will win out in this twisted race toward death?”
Published by Fulton Books, Michelle Berdahl’s book masterfully weaves together suspense and unexpected thrills that will keep readers on the edge of their seats as they discover gripping plot twists and heart-stopping moments with each turn of the page. With its pulse-pounding action and character-driven storytelling, “Silent Echoes” promises to captivate fans of suspense and mystery alike with a spellbinding and unforgettable ride from start to finish.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Silent Echoes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories