Susan Rast’s Newly Released "Look Up!" is a Powerful Testament of Faith and Resilience
“Look Up!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Rast is an inspiring account of personal struggles, faith, and triumph over life's adversities, offering readers a message of hope and encouragement through a Christian perspective.
Stow, OH, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Look Up!”: a heartfelt and inspiring narrative of faith and resilience. “Look Up!” is the creation of published author, Susan Rast, who lives with her husband of thirty-two years within the beautiful area of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park located in Northeast Ohio. She has two grown children, who are each married, three grandchildren, and six siblings.
Rast shares, “To all believers, God says, 'I will never leave you nor forsake you' (Hebrews 13:5 NKJV). To those who have experienced bitterness, pain, and loss, this is a message worth hearing again and again. LOOK UP! is one person’s journey through the trials of life with a Savior who heard and answered her cries. This book will allow you to experience her thoughts and walk with her on a path of hopefulness and mercy. She proves that there is another side with Jesus. Susan Rast is a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She now is dedicated to prayer and tries to encourage all those God brings her way.
“God’s message through Susan is that no matter what has happened, LOOK UP! Your circumstances do not have to define you. 'Like me,' she joyfully proclaims, 'you have a story to tell! You have a journey to share with others. Tell your story!'
“Her God-inspired cries through the fifty years turned into a purposeful path that led to making a difference for others. Her words may be the cry of your heart also. Her story may help define and give meaning to the journey you are on. 'LOOK UP!' she declares. 'Take your focus off the details of your circumstances. Live each day in an awareness of a totally fresh start. God can carry you through your life journey.' LOOK UP!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Rast’s new book is an uplifting and faith-affirming account that invites readers to find strength and hope in God's presence through every challenge life brings.
Consumers can purchase “Look Up!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Look Up!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rast shares, “To all believers, God says, 'I will never leave you nor forsake you' (Hebrews 13:5 NKJV). To those who have experienced bitterness, pain, and loss, this is a message worth hearing again and again. LOOK UP! is one person’s journey through the trials of life with a Savior who heard and answered her cries. This book will allow you to experience her thoughts and walk with her on a path of hopefulness and mercy. She proves that there is another side with Jesus. Susan Rast is a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She now is dedicated to prayer and tries to encourage all those God brings her way.
“God’s message through Susan is that no matter what has happened, LOOK UP! Your circumstances do not have to define you. 'Like me,' she joyfully proclaims, 'you have a story to tell! You have a journey to share with others. Tell your story!'
“Her God-inspired cries through the fifty years turned into a purposeful path that led to making a difference for others. Her words may be the cry of your heart also. Her story may help define and give meaning to the journey you are on. 'LOOK UP!' she declares. 'Take your focus off the details of your circumstances. Live each day in an awareness of a totally fresh start. God can carry you through your life journey.' LOOK UP!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Rast’s new book is an uplifting and faith-affirming account that invites readers to find strength and hope in God's presence through every challenge life brings.
Consumers can purchase “Look Up!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Look Up!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories