Author Denise South’s New Book, "Peter the Prairie Dog Learns Small Can Be Big," Follows a Prairie Dog Who Helps His Friend Learn How Being Small Can Have Its Own Benefit

Recent release “Peter the Prairie Dog Learns Small Can Be Big” from Newman Springs Publishing author Denise South is an adorable story about a friendly prairie dog who discovers that one of his friends, a bobcat, is feeling down after being made fun of for his size. Intent on helping his friend, Peter does all he can to show him that being small can still lead to great, big adventures.