Author Denise South’s New Book, "Peter the Prairie Dog Learns Small Can Be Big," Follows a Prairie Dog Who Helps His Friend Learn How Being Small Can Have Its Own Benefit
Recent release “Peter the Prairie Dog Learns Small Can Be Big” from Newman Springs Publishing author Denise South is an adorable story about a friendly prairie dog who discovers that one of his friends, a bobcat, is feeling down after being made fun of for his size. Intent on helping his friend, Peter does all he can to show him that being small can still lead to great, big adventures.
Auburn, GA, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Denise South has completed her new book, “Peter the Prairie Dog Learns Small Can Be Big”: a charming tale that follows a prairie dog named Peter as he helps his friend Bobby the bobcat cheer up and learn to appreciate the benefits of being small.
“Peter has some great adventures; this is very true,” writes Denise. “Glad you’ve come along because he likes to share with you. From the desert to the mountains & all points in between. People, places & things that are still yet to be done & seen. He enjoys making new friends & learning new ways. So continues our stories & all the wonder in our days.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Denise South’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s desire to help encourage children to have fun while reading and expanding their knowledge of the world. With colorful artwork to help bring Denise’s story to life, “Peter the Prairie Dog Learns Small Can Be Big” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere, helping them to discover that everyone, no matter their size, has something important to contribute.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Peter the Prairie Dog Learns Small Can Be Big” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, Walmart, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
