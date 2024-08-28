Author John S. Dye’s New Book, “Oh, Posterity! What Have You Done?” is Provocative Historical Fiction That Reflects Upon America's Founding Principles and Future

Recent release “Oh, Posterity! What Have You Done?” from Covenant Books author John S. Dye invites readers to embark on a transformative journey through time and ideology to witness eight pivotal interviews with the Founding Fathers as they confront the modern state of America, questioning its adherence to their revolutionary vision and urging a return to core principles amidst political discord.