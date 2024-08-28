Author John S. Dye’s New Book, “Oh, Posterity! What Have You Done?” is Provocative Historical Fiction That Reflects Upon America's Founding Principles and Future
Recent release “Oh, Posterity! What Have You Done?” from Covenant Books author John S. Dye invites readers to embark on a transformative journey through time and ideology to witness eight pivotal interviews with the Founding Fathers as they confront the modern state of America, questioning its adherence to their revolutionary vision and urging a return to core principles amidst political discord.
Hilliard, OH, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John S. Dye, a retired teacher who spent the bulk of his thirty-six-year career working in a suburban school district outside of Columbus, Ohio teaching U.S. History and AP American Studies, has completed his new book, “Oh, Posterity! What Have You Done?”: a thought-provoking journey that challenges readers to reconsider America’s trajectory and re-examine the principles upon which the United States was founded.
“Amidst the political divisions that exist today, many Americans believe the Founding Fathers would roll over in their graves if they saw what posterity did with their divine creation,” writes Dye. “‘Oh, Posterity! What Have You Done?’ explores what the Founding Fathers might say to us if given the opportunity in this piece of historical fiction. Is modern America anything close to what they intended? Have twenty-first-century Americans forgotten who they were and subsequently who we are? Have we lost our way, and what will it take to get us back on track and in the good graces of the Almighty?
“Follow God’s new messenger, William Justice Freeman, as he is charged by Providence with the task of breathing new life into the founding generation’s words in the hopes of saving the country. Starting on January 6, 2021, and ending on July 2, 2024—prior to an election that could be a turning point in the cause of human freedom—see what the Founders think of modern America as they are given the opportunity to live among us for three years, culminating in eight thought-provoking interviews with Mr. Freeman. Do they believe America can be saved? Why is individual free will so important to the Almighty? Are freedom and democracy synonymous, or has posterity forgotten what the principle of freedom even means? Can Americans regain a connection to the revolutionary generation and understand what they gave us some 250 years ago? Join William Freeman as he attempts to wake America up to its forgotten purpose in the world!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John S. Dye’s new book unfolds as a compelling blend of fiction and historical commentary, offering insights into the Founders' perspectives on modern challenges such as political polarization, societal values, and the erosion of civic responsibility. As Freeman engages with figures like Washington, Jefferson, and Franklin, their insights illuminate timeless truths and provoke critical reflection on the nation's current course.
Readers can purchase “Oh, Posterity! What Have You Done?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
