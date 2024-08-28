Author Charles (Chuck) Mathews’s New Book, "Let Me See Your Money Talk," is a Comprehensive and Insightful Guide to Financial Literacy and Credit Management
Recent release “Let Me See Your Money Talk: Personal Finance and Credit Education for Today’s Economy” from Covenant Books author Charles (Chuck) Mathews is an empowering guide designed to demystify complex financial concepts and provide practical tools and knowledge to help individuals from all backgrounds take control of their financial futures.
Commerce Township, MI, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Charles (Chuck) Mathews, who holds leadership positions with community, religious, civic, social, and business organizations, has completed his new book, “Let Me See Your Money Talk: Personal Finance and Credit Education for Today’s Economy”: a vital resource that is designed to equip readers with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate modern financial challenges.
“Welcome to the world of financial literacy and credit education!” writes Mathews. “In this book, we embark on a journey to empower you with essential knowledge and skills that will serve as invaluable tools in navigating the complex landscape of personal finance and credit education.
“Throughout this book, we’ll delve into the fundamentals of financial literacy and credit education, unraveling complex concepts, and presenting them in a clear and practical manner. From beginners to seasoned finance enthusiasts, this book is designed to cater to a wide audience, empowering individuals from all walks of life to take charge of their financial future.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Charles (Chuck) Mathews’s new book is inspired by the author’s firm belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to attain financial security, regardless of their financial start. Drawing upon the author’s expertise and personal background in financial literacy, “Let Me See Your Money Talk” is perfect for anyone looking to improve their economic standing, manage their credit more effectively, and make informed decisions for a more secure financial future.
Readers can purchase “Let Me See Your Money Talk: Personal Finance and Credit Education for Today’s Economy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
