Antonette Smith’s New Book, "David's Book," is a Jubilant Love Story About How Two People Found Each Other Across Thousands of Miles Apart Through the Grace of God

Recent release “David's Book” from Page Publishing author Antonette Smith is the story of Smith and her husband, Oluwagbemiga David. Despite being born on opposite sides of the world, God had a plan for the two of them to be together. David shares his life story in his own words, along with the inspiring journey of finding his wife.