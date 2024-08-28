Antonette Smith’s New Book, "David's Book," is a Jubilant Love Story About How Two People Found Each Other Across Thousands of Miles Apart Through the Grace of God
Recent release “David's Book” from Page Publishing author Antonette Smith is the story of Smith and her husband, Oluwagbemiga David. Despite being born on opposite sides of the world, God had a plan for the two of them to be together. David shares his life story in his own words, along with the inspiring journey of finding his wife.
Brookhaven, MS, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Antonette Smith, an accomplished author and evangelistic teacher, has completed her new book, “David's Book”: a gripping and triumphant tale detailing God’s plan for two of His disciples.
“My husband, Oluwagbemiga, is from Ibadan, Nigeria,” says Antonette Smith. “He is of the Yoruba tribe and culture. He will begin this story by telling briefly about his upbringing from childhood so that you can better know him as the man he is today. He shares many of his culture’s beliefs, customs, and systems. He tells of his life as he sought, waited, prayed, and fasted for me. I myself am amazed at his obedience, commitment, and focus. You shall see what I’m talking about. I will be sharing my process as I waited on him.”
Published by Page Publishing, Antonette Smith’s inspiring tale tells the story of how the author and her husband found each other despite being 6,202 miles apart. Smith is originally from Kankakee, Illinois, and her husband, Oluwagbemiga David, is from Ibadan, Nigeria. Smith spent many years as a Christian single mother and prayed for a godly husband who would know she was his wife at first sight.
Despite being thousands of miles away from each other, God was communicating to both Smith and David about the same heavenly plans and visions. They were chosen by God to be together, and when the two finally met, they were overcome with a sense of peace. God had delivered on His promises. They now share their joyful love story as they celebrate two years of marriage.
Readers who wish to experience this passionate work can purchase "David's Book" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
