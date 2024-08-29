Author Ron Tavernit’s New Book, "How the Heck Did They Get Those Names?" is a Fascinating Exploration Into How Various Well-Known Bands Got Their Names
Recent release “How the Heck Did They Get Those Names?” from Page Publishing author Ron Tavernit delves into the intriguing origins of famous band names, revealing their evolution from obscure beginnings to iconic status, offering an eye-opening glimpse into the creative processes behind music history's most recognizable names.
Romeo, MI, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ron Tavernit, a retired radio personality from the Detroit market, has completed his new book, “How the Heck Did They Get Those Names?”: an illuminating journey through the evolution of famous band names and the creative inspirations behind them to uncover their surprising transformations from humble beginnings to worldwide recognition.
“If you grew up listening to rock and roll music from the fifties, sixties, and seventies, you might be interested to know how groups and singers from that era got their names—groups like the Beatles, Rolling Stones, and Three Dog Night, and singers like Chubby Checker and Conway Twitty, along with so many others,” writes Tavernit. “When I played their music, I became intrigued with how and why they selected those names and if it was actually them that picked them (interestingly in many cases, it was not). As it was, I talked to a number of other DJs and people in the industry who knew some of the stories behind those names.
“After retiring from the business in 2008, I started researching the topic. I have several books in my possession that encompass the stories of many of them. I also did a mountain of research on the web, including websites of singers and groups as well as Wikipedia and so many other sites. The more research I did, the more interesting it became. It was at that point that I thought a book might be the way to go.
“Included in the book are little tidbits of disc jockey humor that I hope you might like. I have also included some names you might not recognize just because I found their stories interesting.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ron Tavernit’s engaging compilation is a must-read for anyone intrigued by the origins and evolution of music’s most enduring names. Whether a music enthusiast, trivia buff, or simply curious about the stories behind famous bands, “How the Heck Did They Get Those Names?” offers a captivating journey through musical history for everyone to enjoy.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “How the Heck Did They Get Those Names?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
