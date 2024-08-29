Author Joe Calitri’s New Book, “2020: The YEAR the Earth Stood Still,” is an Eye-Opening Look at the Lasting Impact That 2020 Had on American Society and Freedoms

Recent release “2020: The YEAR the Earth Stood Still” from Page Publishing author Joe Calitri is a thought-provoking read that offers a critical perspective on one of America's most tumultuous years in recent history, highlighting concerns of government overreach, societal division, and threats to individual liberties.