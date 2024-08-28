Author Heather Nelson’s New Book, "Cursed to Be Born," is a Gripping Fantasy Adventure That Follows One Man’s Journey of Courage, Destiny, and Unwavering Love
Recent release “Cursed to Be Born” from Page Publishing author Heather Nelson is a spellbinding fantasy novel where one man’s sets off on a perilous journey filled with pirates, warlocks, and the mysteries of destiny in order to protect a young girl who has been cursed, promising readers an enthralling escape into a world where fate tests the bonds of family and friendship.
Danville, IL, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Heather Nelson, who has a life-long passion for mythology and fantasy, as well as role-playing games, has completed her new book, “Cursed to Be Born”: an epic fantasy adventure that weaves together a tapestry of courage, love, and the indomitable spirit of its characters in a world fraught with danger and intrigue.
“Lexor found himself in a particular situation when his adventure to view a rare anomaly became more of an adventure than he experienced—finding one of the nymph daughters of the queen in the bloom of a rose,” writes Nelson.
“Kerosene Rose became his main priority as he needed to find a safe place to raise her to protect her from all the dark things that would take advantage of the young girl.
“A curse that lingers over her because of a cruel event moments before her rose bloomed, Lexor felt it was his job to provide everything the child needed.
“Kerosene along with Lexor and newly found friend, Tyliar, set out on a journey to take Rose to the place she would reside until she becomes of age. However, in events the night before Lexor is faced with another challenge to save the young girl from disastrous tragedy. As he, along with a ship of pirates, sets sail to save the girl, they soon find out that their qualities are exactly what they have to depend on to save the girl.”
Published by Page Publishing, Heather Nelson’s enthralling tale is a story of resilience, familial love, and the enduring power of hope, serving as a testament to the strength found in unlikely bonds and the courage to defy fate itself. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “Cursed to be Born” will transport readers with each turn of the page, leaving them captivated right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Cursed to Be Born” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
