Author David R. Cox’s New Book, "Tales from the Hill," is a Collection of Stories That Reminisces About the Author’s Past Growing Up in the City of Worcester

Recent release “Tales from the Hill” from Page Publishing author David R. Cox is a heartfelt collection of nostalgic short stories inspired by real-life characters and events from the author’s life that blend humor and sincerity to celebrate the vibrant culture and rich history of Grafton Hill and its iconic surroundings.