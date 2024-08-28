Author David R. Cox’s New Book, "Tales from the Hill," is a Collection of Stories That Reminisces About the Author’s Past Growing Up in the City of Worcester
Recent release “Tales from the Hill” from Page Publishing author David R. Cox is a heartfelt collection of nostalgic short stories inspired by real-life characters and events from the author’s life that blend humor and sincerity to celebrate the vibrant culture and rich history of Grafton Hill and its iconic surroundings.
Worcester, MA, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David R. Cox has completed his new book, “Tales from the Hill”: an unforgettable journey through the heart of Massachusetts that paints a vivid portrait of life on Grafton Hill and its neighboring locales.
“The city of Worcester is the second largest city in Massachusetts, known as the ‘Heart of the Commonwealth’ for its proximity to the center of Massachusetts,” writes Cox. “With its many interconnecting highways to the crossroads throughout its seven hills, it has long been a bypass and resting stop for many travelers.
“(I live) on Grafton Hill, also known as ‘The Hill.’ The area is made famous by its legendary bars and restaurants sitting east of Lake Quinsigamond and west of downtown Worcester. The neighborhood has a wonderful balance of culture and recreation. This variety of short stories is inspired by nostalgic true events and real people (I have) met while living and working in Worcester.”
Published by Page Publishing, David R. Cox’s enthralling tales offer a tapestry of narratives that range from heartwarming to poignant, showcasing the resilience and spirit of Worcester's residents. Through his evocative prose and keen observations, Cox brings Worcester and its inhabitants to life, inviting readers to immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, and stories of this dynamic city.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tales from the Hill” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
