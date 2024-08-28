Author Andrew DiNicola’s New Book, "Like Trembling Birds," is a Captivating Story That Presents Love Amid the Pain of Loss and Sorrow and Then Joy
Recent release “Like Trembling Birds” from Page Publishing author Andrew DiNicola follows the story of two orphans who are raised by their manipulative and abusive aunt who attempts to force them into religious life.
Saint Augustine, FL, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Andrew DiNicola, an associate professor of English and learning support at South Georgia State College, has completed his new book, “Like Trembling Birds”: a gripping and potent work that follows a brother and sister who must navigate their choices amid manipulation and abuse from their aunt.
Sam Rizzo, a football star and class president of DuPont High, and his elder sister, Francine, a tough girl who likes to kickbox, enter the world as children of a premonition. Their single mother believes that she will die giving birth to Sam, and that is precisely what happens. Without a mother or father to care for them, they end up as foster children being reared by their Aunt Clara, a failed nun and the sister of their deceased mother. Clara must abandon God’s call to enter a convent because she cannot overcome the sins of the flesh, although she tells everyone that she had to drop out of the novitiate to care for her dead sister’s children.
Deep inside her, Clara harbors a regret and self-hatred so deep that it manifests in her determination to make something holy of Sam and Francine so that she can redeem her life and the life of her deceased sister. She is determined to send Sam to a monastery and send his sister to a convent. She vows to do everything she can do to keep the boy and girl as pure virgins because she wants their call to a religious order to be free and clear of those sins of the flesh that sidetracked her.
Before joining the faculty at South Georgia State, author Andrew DiNicola lived what he calls “the writer’s life,” working odd jobs in various places while serving as an adjunct instructor at local colleges for several years. His life is filled with rich experiences that inspire his writing, and his stories are born from memories of the people with whom he worked and from the places where he lived. “Like Trembling Birds” is a snippet of the spiritual journey that has filled his life with many of these rich experiences.
Associate Professor DiNicola earned his BA in geography at SUNY at Buffalo and his MA in English at the University of North Florida. He has been teaching college writing courses since the day he earned his master’s degree, and he sees teaching as God’s first call upon his life and writing Christian fiction as God’s second. He looks forward to the days ahead when more of his memories will find their way onto the pages of books so that readers of his stories will get a glimpse of God’s unending love for people despite the problems of sin and evil that still pervade the world.
DiNicola begins, “Coach Ramsford—although he was not a coach anymore on account of having three open-heart surgeries and the chest scars to prove it—peered at Sam that morning like a laser pointed at a target. The moment of silence had just begun, and it was during that moment when all hearts and minds were supposed to be focused on love for one’s neighbor and thankfulness to whoever the Creator was or was presumed to be that Coach broke the silence by bellowing out a pronouncement with the sound of a trumpet and the surety of a prophet. Ramsford believed that everyone’s life has a motto, a tagline that sums up a person’s whole experience of existing. He believed that Sam Rizzo had one—one that Ramsford chose for the boy during the opening announcements one morning in his tenth-grade homeroom class.”
Published by Page Publishing, Andrew DiNicola’s compelling narrative traces Sam’s and Francine’s spiritual journey as they make their way toward the religious life of their aunt’s choosing. However, what their abusive aunt does not realize is that God has other plans for these two. And although they must endure harsh treatment from manipulative Aunt Clara, in the end, each of them finds love. Francine falls in love with a girl she meets at work, and Sam falls in love with a girl who tries to ruin him but then finds her rescuer in Sam. The spiritual journey of each sibling does end in joy, but it’s a joy that defies understanding and that blossoms only by the mysterious work of God.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase “Like Trembling Birds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase “Like Trembling Birds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
