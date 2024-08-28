Author kd Brinck’s New Book, “Road to Liansha: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen’Nith,” Continues the Saga of Burrwood Aen’Nith in This Epic Journey of Identity and Survival
Recent release “Road to Liansha: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen’Nith” from Page Publishing author kd Brinck invites readers to embark on an unforgettable journey that follows protagonist Burrwood Aen’Nith as he grapples with his identity amidst the stunning landscapes and daunting challenges, encouraging readers to ponder the nature of legendary heroes.
Mine Hill, NJ, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- kd Brinck, a native of Sweden who was raised in California and Alaska, and holds a degree in history, has completed his new book, “Road to Liansha: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen’Nith”: a gripping sequel that delves deeper into the hero Burrwood’s quest for self-discovery and survival in a breathtaking yet perilous world.
After graduating from college, author kd Brinck joined the army and began writing while stationed in Panama in order to merge his two reading loves, history and fantasy. Presently, he resides in New Jersey with his wife, five cats, and a dog. In the summer, he is a gardener; and in the winter, he writes.
“This is the second book in a series as of yet an undetermined number of books,” writes Brinck. “It is a saga of one named Burrwood and his struggle to learn who he is and, at the same time, to survive in a beautiful yet brutal world. In simple terms, the author, having created a world with maps of places he would like to visit, uses the books as a kind of a travel log. Though at the same time the author is exploring the question: Do great heroes make great events, or do great events make great heroes?”
Published by Page Publishing, kd Brinck’s enthralling tale is a literary voyage filled with suspense, discovery, and introspection that will keep the pages turning and leave readers eager for more. This latest installment promises to enchant both seasoned fans and newcomers alike, offering a compelling blend of fantasy adventure and philosophical depth.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Road to Liansha: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen’Nith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
