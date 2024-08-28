Author kd Brinck’s New Book, “Road to Liansha: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen’Nith,” Continues the Saga of Burrwood Aen’Nith in This Epic Journey of Identity and Survival

Recent release “Road to Liansha: Scrolls of Burrwood Aen’Nith” from Page Publishing author kd Brinck invites readers to embark on an unforgettable journey that follows protagonist Burrwood Aen’Nith as he grapples with his identity amidst the stunning landscapes and daunting challenges, encouraging readers to ponder the nature of legendary heroes.