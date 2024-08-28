Author William Veccia’s New Book, "The Silly Space Alien," is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Discovery Featuring a Space Cadet’s Adventures on Planet Earth

Recent release “The Silly Space Alien” from Page Publishing author William Veccia is an intergalactic adventure that follows the escapades of a young alien named Spencer as he navigates Halloween night and discovers the true meaning of friendship, challenging his mission to take over Earth in delightful and unexpected ways.