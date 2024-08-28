Author William Veccia’s New Book, "The Silly Space Alien," is a Heartwarming Tale of Friendship and Discovery Featuring a Space Cadet’s Adventures on Planet Earth
Recent release “The Silly Space Alien” from Page Publishing author William Veccia is an intergalactic adventure that follows the escapades of a young alien named Spencer as he navigates Halloween night and discovers the true meaning of friendship, challenging his mission to take over Earth in delightful and unexpected ways.
Wilton, CT, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- William Veccia, a college graduate with a bachelor’s degree in general studies, has completed his new book, “The Silly Space Alien”: a charming and imaginative tale that transports readers into the whimsical world of Space Cadet Spencer and his journey to understand friendship and acceptance on planet Earth.
“Space Cadet Spencer is an alien who wants to take over planet Earth,” writes Veccia. “He is very young and shows up on Halloween night. Spencer is believed to be just another trick-or-treater. His views change when he makes new friends and has a new outlook on life.”
Published by Page Publishing, William Veccia’s engaging tale will help readers of all ages discover the importance of embracing differences, finding common ground, and the transformative power of friendship. Through Spencer's adventures, young readers will discover the joy of acceptance and the importance of seeing beyond appearances.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Silly Space Alien” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
