Cloud-Native COBRA Inventory Solution Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace
This productive tool was developed to help businesses manage their inventory with ease. Leveraging the power of the Microsoft Azure Cloud, COBRA Inventory provides real-time insights, secure and scalable workflows, and data compliance, ensuring that users can focus on the strategic aspects of inventory management.
Atlanta, GA, August 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Africa Media Consortium LLC, a digital media provider of innovative solutions, is proud to announce that its innovative COBRA Inventory is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, effective August 21, 2024.
"We are thrilled to bring our COBRA Inventory to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Omoalukhe Omo-Abu Principal Consultant of Africa Media Consortium, LLC. "This platform will enable us to reach a wider audience and provide our innovative solution to businesses looking to migrate their workflows to the cloud and elevate their inventory management capabilities."
COBRA Inventory is a meaningful change for businesses looking to optimize their inventory management processes. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, users can:
Manage inventory in real-time.
Gain insights into inventory performance.
Enhance supply chain visibility and control.
"We believe that our COBRA Inventory has the potential to revolutionize the way businesses manage their inventory," added Omoalukhe Omo-Abu. "We are excited to partner with Microsoft Azure to bring this innovative solution to the market and look forward to seeing the impact it will have on businesses across industries."
To learn more about COBRA Inventory and how it can benefit your business, please visit the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, or contact Africa Media Consortium, LLC directly.
Africa Media Consortium LLC is a digital and business technology solutions company with experience in project management, business development and consulting, cybersecurity, data analytics, machine learning, business analysis, web and application development, and digital media production services. We are dedicated to helping businesses unlock their full potential through the power of technology.
Contact
Omoalukhe Andrew Omo-Abu
1-404-953-5629
https://www.africamediaconsortium.org
