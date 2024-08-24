Daugherty Business Solutions Recognized as A Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces 2024 Award Winner
Daugherty Business Solutions, a national advisory services and technology consulting partner, has been named a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Atlanta, GA, August 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In partnership with employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC, the Journal-Constitution gathered third-party, anonymous survey data from the employees at Daugherty in the region. The results of the survey data gauge feedback based on 15 drivers of engaged cultures critical to an organization’s alignment, execution and connection.
The 2024 Top Workplaces in Atlanta recognition marks the tenth time Daugherty Business Solutions has been distinguished as a leader in the region.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 38 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.
