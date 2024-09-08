Dr. Pratistha Sachan, Renowned Vertigo Specialist, Delivers Pioneering Case Presentation at NESCON 2024

Dr. Pratistha Sachan, the foremost Vertigo Specialist and first Certified Vestibular Specialist in Lucknow, recently delivered a pioneering case presentation at NESCON 2024. Her presentation focused on the latest advancements in vertigo diagnosis and treatment, showcasing her innovative approaches to managing complex vestibular disorders. Dr. Sachan's participation in this prestigious event highlights her commitment to excellence in patient care.