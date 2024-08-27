Author Christopher Gaskin’s New Book “The Bible and the Addiction Experience” Offers Thoughtful Spiritual Hope to Addicts Looking to God for Guidance
Recent release “The Bible and the Addiction Experience” from Page Publishing author Christopher Gaskin is a thoughtful book that guides readers in using God’s guidance to overcome addiction.
Somerset, NJ, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christopher Gaskin, who was born in Milwaukee Wisconsin, has completed his new book, “The Bible and the Addiction Experience”: an impactful work that presents the power of God in the face of addiction.
In 1976, author Christopher Gaskin’s family moved to New Brunswick, New Jersey, where he grew up. At fifteen, he began to develop an unquenchable passion for his drugs of choice. As a full-blown addict at the age of sixteen, he became an active participant in the criminal lifestyle.
As a result, he spent a substantial portion of his adult life in New Jersey state penitentiaries. However, throughout his multiple incarcerations for drug-related offenses, he always managed to use the penitentiary for its intended purpose, which is that of a place for repentance. He also became deeply connected to his spirituality during that time.
After finally finding recovery, he began to pursue a career as a drug and alcohol counselor, during which time he became divinely inspired to write this prophetic book. He aims to declassify God’s secret master plan, revealing it to the world according to his bidding.
Gaskin writes, “The dictionary defines the word fiend as a devil, a demon or evil spirit, which raises the question as to how exactly are devils, demons and evil spirits synonymous with the addict. Believe it or not these definitions arose from the idea that the addict is actually an incarnate demon, helplessly possessed by his own evil spirit called the fiend, who tempts him from within to postpone his resolve for recovery, and proceed to feed his insatiable appetite for drugs against his better judgment.”
He continues, “Hence, the reason why the relapse rate for addiction is so high, is because as demonically possessed souls, addicts are in need of an exorcism, rather than the ineffective methods of conventional treatment that fails to address the real issue.”
Published by Page Publishing, Christopher Gaskin’s meaningful work encourages readers to allow God to guide them toward recovery.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Bible and the Addiction Experience” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
