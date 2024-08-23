Tech Veteran Curtis Jones Acquires Leading USVI Digital Innovation Firm MEPSVI

Curtis Jones has officially acquired Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC (MEPSVI), a leading digital innovation company in the U.S. Virgin Islands, from its founder, David Whitaker. The acquisition, formalized on April 16, 2024, represents a significant transition for MEPSVI, with Whitaker continuing to assist as needed to ensure a smooth handover. Curtis Jones, who has an impressive background with major technology companies such as Apple and Bloomberg, has been serving as the company’s CTO.