Protein Rebel Launches Seawater Magnesium for Runners
U.K-based natural sports nutrition brand, Protein Rebel, has launched a seawater-sourced magnesium citrate powder for runners.
Crewe, United Kingdom, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- U.K-based natural sports nutrition brand, Protein Rebel, has launched Power Up – a seawater-sourced magnesium citrate powder for runners. Supplied in a 100g tin, Power Up supports muscle recovery, boosts energy levels and aids sleep, improving runners’ rest and recovery in between training sessions.
Research shows that 60% of the adult population aren’t getting the recommended daily amount of magnesium with runners at greater risk of magnesium deficiency due to the mineral being lost through sweating. With 275mg elemental magnesium per serving including 72 trace minerals, Power Up provides runners with a magnesium boost that relieves both muscle cramps and leg stiffness while reducing fatigue and improving sleep quality.
“Magnesium is a crucial mineral that is often lacking in runners’ diets which is why it’s important to supplement with a natural magnesium powder like Power Up,” says Tim Boote, Co-founder of Protein Rebel. “Our vegan magnesium supplement is highly bioavailable and doesn’t include any additives meaning it gets to work quickly with a low risk of GI issues.”
Each tin of Power Up contains 40 servings. It’s recommended that one teaspoon is taken each evening mixed with water or juice to support a restful sleep. With a slight citrus taste, Power Up dissolves easily with no clumping.
Boote adds, “Power Up is perfect for runners who want to recover quickly and improve their performance. It’s easy to use and being in a tin, the packaging is infinitely recyclable.”
Power Up seawater magnesium retails at just £13.99 for 40 servings and is available at www.proteinrebel.com
Liz Boote
+447795362727
www.proteinrebel.com
