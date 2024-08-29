Author Patrick Fielder’s New Book, “The Cook is a Kook: A Fun Cookbook,” Presents a Collection of Mouth-Watering Recipes for Those Who Love to Stay in and Cook for Dinner

Recent release “The Cook is a Kook: A Fun Cookbook” from Page Publishing author Patrick Fielder is an engaging cookbook brimming with incredible recipes that are easy to follow but are sure to impress guests for all sorts of occasions, from family cookouts, to barbecues, to intimate date-night dinners.