Author Patrick Fielder’s New Book, “The Cook is a Kook: A Fun Cookbook,” Presents a Collection of Mouth-Watering Recipes for Those Who Love to Stay in and Cook for Dinner
Recent release “The Cook is a Kook: A Fun Cookbook” from Page Publishing author Patrick Fielder is an engaging cookbook brimming with incredible recipes that are easy to follow but are sure to impress guests for all sorts of occasions, from family cookouts, to barbecues, to intimate date-night dinners.
Walker, MI, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Fielder, who has found inner healing through his passion for cooking, has completed his new book, “The Cook is a Kook: A Fun Cookbook”: a brilliant collection of recipes ranging from filling breakfasts to savory entrees and beyond aimed at making cooking an approachable task for cooks of any level of experience.
Fielder shares, “In this simple yet fun cookbook, you will find amazing recipes for family cookouts, barbecue, and mouth-watering sit-down dinners for families—small and large. Enjoy your new dining experience. Eat right! Eat to win!”
Published by Page Publishing, Patrick Fielder’s engaging cookbook will help readers from all walks of life gain mastery over the kitchen in order to provide memorable meals that will impress any kind of guest for all sorts of occasions and events. With detailed instructions for every single recipe, “The Cook is a Kook” will help readers discover the joy in cooking once more, encouraging them to cook boldly and try out their own style of cooking.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Cook is a Kook: A Fun Cookbook” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
