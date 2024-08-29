Author Jean Marie Ivey’s New Book, "Selkie in Seal Harbor," is a Captivating Sequel to "Cassie’s Dream," Continuing Cassandra’s Story with a Mythical Selkie Seal

Recent release “Selkie in Seal Harbor” from Page Publishing author Jean Marie Ivey continues clairvoyant Cassandra Wright’s story, featuring a mystical selkie seal, Reòll, who lives a timeless existence and has to save the seals in Seal Harbor.