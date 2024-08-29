Author Jean Marie Ivey’s New Book, "Selkie in Seal Harbor," is a Captivating Sequel to "Cassie’s Dream," Continuing Cassandra’s Story with a Mythical Selkie Seal
Recent release “Selkie in Seal Harbor” from Page Publishing author Jean Marie Ivey continues clairvoyant Cassandra Wright’s story, featuring a mystical selkie seal, Reòll, who lives a timeless existence and has to save the seals in Seal Harbor.
Ellsworth, ME, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jean Marie Ivey has completed her new book, “Selkie in Seal Harbor”: a riveting tale that follows Reòll’s mission of protecting the Clark family and falling in love with Cassandra Wright, which begins in the 1800s in Ireland and spans a century.
Protecting the Clark family through generations is his mission until he meets his true love, Cassandra Wright, in Maine in the twentieth century, when he leaves the water and becomes human, to fulfill his timeless, omnipotent dream.
Cassie the visionary communes in the beyond, with her grandmother Catherine, who is also clairvoyant and friends with Reòll. He and Cassie endeavor to preserve Seal Harbor and Mount Desert Island and solve the mysteries of her visions. Reòll also strives to save the seals in Seal Harbor as he learns how to be human.
Author Jean Marie Ivey moved to Maine with her family in 1966 to become part of the National Park Service family at Acadia National Park. Her family lived in the Rockefeller gatehouse at Jordan Pond. Thus began her love affair with Acadia National Park and Mount Desert Island, especially the village of Seal Harbor.
As well as being a full-time mother of seven, Ivey pursued a part-time career in photography and freelance illustrating, coauthoring the book “Maine Paradise” with Russell D. Butcher, published by Viking Press in 1972. She worked at the Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor as a biomedical technologist for thirty-three years and is now devoting her time to writing and art. She painted the pictures in this book. She has fourteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who fill her heart with joy.
“Selkie” is the seventh book Jean Marie has published. All have been about living in Maine, her great love. This book is closer to her spirit and love of Seal Harbor than can be expressed in words. She adores these characters. A lot of personal history is included in this story.
Her previous works include “Maine Paradise,” “Facts and Fancy: Acadia National Park and Mount Desert Island,” “Cassie’s Dream,” “The Vine and the Cross,” “The Road to Bluebeard’s Castle,” and “Maine Wonderland: The Way It Was.”
Ivey writes, “Reòll was on a mission. Being a mythological being, an eternal, he remembered where he traveled from and what he was here to do. Remembering his journey to this planet was both a blessing and a curse. He remembered the Source—the brilliant white light, brighter than a thousand suns but not hot, filled with a universe of beings…all one. He was both connected to all and separate, an individual. He did not want to leave the Source but knew it was his calling, his time, and that he could and would return when his mission was accomplished.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jean Marie Ivey’s mesmerizing tale spans a century from Ireland to New England. It embraces love, faith, mysticism, romance, and family.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Selkie in Seal Harbor” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
