Author Ray Wilmot’s New Book, "Body Parts," is a Gripping Tale Centered Around a Chilling, Covert Alien Invasion That Has Successfully Infiltrated Most of the Earth
Recent release “Body Parts” from Page Publishing author Ray Wilmot is a thrilling and spellbinding novel in which a clandestine alien agenda and its covert infiltration of humanity are uncovered, raising questions about identity, deception, and survival in a world where extraterrestrials walk alongside humans ignorant of their existence.
Temple, TX, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ray Wilmot, an honorably discharged Vietnam War veteran and retired VA Medical Center advanced administration specialist with the Veterans Administration, has completed his new book, “Body Parts”: a riveting story of alien infiltration and human survival set against a backdrop of conspiracy and intrigue to explore the chilling realities of a covert alien presence manipulating human society for its own sinister ends.
“‘Their methods are crude and hurried, causing deformities at the join sites. Many times, the muscular system is not properly regenerated after assimilating the body part. The human would then have very distinctive limitations. For instance, if the hosts’ leg doesn’t mend properly, there would be noticeable mobility impairments. In the arms, there would be limited use. Rest assured that the Kaosians don’t care. They are so cunning, so devious that they’ve walked among you for decades,’ he said, almost as if he enjoyed telling the story of human ignorance,” writes Wilmot.
“‘They’ve trained your eyes and your minds to accept their presence as normal. Sometimes, even as entertaining. Have you noticed over the years that there has been an outpouring and popularity of films concerning living dead and zombies? That’s the Kaosians propaganda seducing your minds to accept when they see people moving about in that fashion. No one ever notices the sometimes telltale sign of the glow in their eyes for being either too repulsed at the sight of the person or too sympathetic at their condition, but always avoiding them. They’re amassing an army never seen on this planet. The so-called Regulators are humans that want to be turned as vessels for the ET hosts. They willingly fight their own kind to be used by the Kaosians hosts upon their earthly demise or grave injury.’ He went silent as he only stood watching, waiting for Doc’s response. There was none.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ray Wilmot’s engaging tale will not only entertain but also prompt reflection on themes of identity, deception, and the fragile boundaries between reality and fiction. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Body Parts” is a must-read for fans of science fiction and conspiracy thrillers alike, offering a thought-provoking exploration of what happens when humanity’s trust is betrayed by unseen forces.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Body Parts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
