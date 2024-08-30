Author Ray Wilmot’s New Book, "Body Parts," is a Gripping Tale Centered Around a Chilling, Covert Alien Invasion That Has Successfully Infiltrated Most of the Earth

Recent release “Body Parts” from Page Publishing author Ray Wilmot is a thrilling and spellbinding novel in which a clandestine alien agenda and its covert infiltration of humanity are uncovered, raising questions about identity, deception, and survival in a world where extraterrestrials walk alongside humans ignorant of their existence.