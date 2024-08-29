Author Tutu Sene’s New Book, "Peaceful Love," is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around a School Teacher Whose New Friend Could Stir Up Trouble for Her Marriage

Recent release “Peaceful Love” from Covenant Books author Tutu Sene follows Lisa Berry, a school teacher who, along with her TV producer husband Peter, embarks on a new chapter of life in the picturesque island of Mallorca. As Peter juggles work commitments, Lisa develops a deep and intriguing friendship with the charming Cruz de Santos, which ultimately tests her relationship with her husband.