Author Tutu Sene’s New Book, "Peaceful Love," is a Compelling Novel That Centers Around a School Teacher Whose New Friend Could Stir Up Trouble for Her Marriage
Recent release “Peaceful Love” from Covenant Books author Tutu Sene follows Lisa Berry, a school teacher who, along with her TV producer husband Peter, embarks on a new chapter of life in the picturesque island of Mallorca. As Peter juggles work commitments, Lisa develops a deep and intriguing friendship with the charming Cruz de Santos, which ultimately tests her relationship with her husband.
New York, NY, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tutu Sene, who has an extensive background in the healthcare industry spanning fifteen years, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and a master’s degree from Columbia University, has completed her new book, “Peaceful Love”: a gripping story that follows the journey of a dedicated school teacher, who moves to Mallorca alongside her husband, only to face unforeseen emotional complexities.
“School teacher Lisa Berry is on an exciting new adventure with her husband Peter, a TV producer, having just moved from Scotland to exotic Mallorca,” writes Sene. “Things are looking good until charming Cruz de Santos befriends Lisa.
“While Peter travels back and forth, wrapping up work commitments before settling fully into their new home, Lisa falls into a deep friendship with Cruz, overjoyed to have found someone she can relate to and get along with. Will this new relationship test the strength of their bond or lead to greater heights for all of them?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tutu Sene’s new book weaves themes of friendship, love, and personal growth into a rich tapestry set against the breathtaking backdrop of Mallorca, and invites readers to discover how new connections can reshape one’s life and the dynamics of one’s relationships. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Peaceful Love” is a compelling read that offers a thoughtful reflection on the nature of human connections.
Readers can purchase “Peaceful Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
