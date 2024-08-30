Authors Trey Durden and Dr. David E. Kemp, DC, DACNB, FABBIR’s New Book, “Back from Hell,” Reveals a Remarkable Journey of Recovery Through Functional Neurology
Recent release “Back from Hell” from Covenant Books authors Trey Durden and Dr. David E. Kemp, DC, DACNB, FABBIR is a powerful memoir detailing Durden’s intense struggle and ultimate recovery from severe neurological issues. Through vivid storytelling, Durden chronicles his painful journey and how Dr. Kemp’s innovative functional neurology techniques played a pivotal role in his return to health.
Saint Johns, FL, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Trey Durden and Dr. David E. Kemp, DC, DACNB, FABBIR have completed their new book, “Back from Hell”: a compelling read that documents Durden’s experiences as he underwent the most in-depth and painful experiences while his brain regained consciousness through the help of Dr. David E. Kemp’s new groundbreaking science techniques known as functional neurology.
“Functional neurology is the new way to heal the body, mind, and soul,” writes Durden. “I had to state that first off the bat so everyone knows exactly where I stand, so there’s no question.
“This short book is a compilation of short stories in a semilinear fashion to interpret my shortcomings, triumphs, medical healing longevity, and Dr. David Kemp’s unique ways to heal the body. In summation, I have been ill most of my entire life with systemic disease, physical and emotional disabilities, social anxiety, and loss of brain function, and all was lost until I was introduced to Dr. David Kemp in Jacksonville, Florida. He changed my whole life for the better.
“I have not held anything back in this book. This book is for anyone and everyone who needs to heal themselves when all seems lost, and they think they have no other option. This book is for the sick and adrift who seemingly have exhausted all other avenues. This is my story and welcome to the paradigm shift.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Trey Durden and Dr. David E. Kemp, DC, DACNB, FABBIR’s new book is a testament to the power of hope and the potential of advanced medical science to change lives. Deeply personal and candid, “Back from Hell” is aimed at inspiring and informing readers who are interested in personal recovery stories, the intersection of science and healing, and the latest in neurological science’s ability to overcome adversity.
Readers can purchase "Back from Hell" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
