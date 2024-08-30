Authors Trey Durden and Dr. David E. Kemp, DC, DACNB, FABBIR’s New Book, “Back from Hell,” Reveals a Remarkable Journey of Recovery Through Functional Neurology

Recent release “Back from Hell” from Covenant Books authors Trey Durden and Dr. David E. Kemp, DC, DACNB, FABBIR is a powerful memoir detailing Durden’s intense struggle and ultimate recovery from severe neurological issues. Through vivid storytelling, Durden chronicles his painful journey and how Dr. Kemp’s innovative functional neurology techniques played a pivotal role in his return to health.