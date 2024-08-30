Author Deborah Trimm’s New Book, "Riff-Raff to Esquire," is a Compelling Rags-to-Riches Tale That Follows One Man’s Journey of Redemption and Transformation

Recent release “Riff-Raff to Esquire” from Covenant Books author Deborah Trimm chronicles one man’s incredible path from the ruins of Isle Demieres to a respected position in New Orleans. After surviving a devastating storm, Dave is taken in by a generous family and transforms from humble beginnings to an esteemed and successful life through incredible resilience and hard work.