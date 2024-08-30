Author Deborah Trimm’s New Book, "Riff-Raff to Esquire," is a Compelling Rags-to-Riches Tale That Follows One Man’s Journey of Redemption and Transformation
Recent release “Riff-Raff to Esquire” from Covenant Books author Deborah Trimm chronicles one man’s incredible path from the ruins of Isle Demieres to a respected position in New Orleans. After surviving a devastating storm, Dave is taken in by a generous family and transforms from humble beginnings to an esteemed and successful life through incredible resilience and hard work.
Memphis, TN, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Deborah Trimm, a St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana native who lives in Memphis, Tennessee with her husband, has completed her new book, “Riff-Raff to Esquire”: an enthralling novel that tells the inspiring story of Dave, a young man whose life takes a dramatic turn as he rises from the ashes of tragedy to achieve a distinguished status in New Orleans.
“Dave survived the storm that destroyed Isle Demieres and made his way back to New Orleans, Louisiana,” writes Deborah. “Taken in by a kind and generous family, Dave works his way from just a young man living in the brothel district and considered nothing more than riff-raff to an esquire with a silver-tipped cane. The reader will follow Dave’s story.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Deborah Trimm’s new book weaves a rich tapestry of character development and social commentary as Dave slowly moves up the social ladder to a higher status of wealth and success. Exploring themes of resilience, class mobility, and the impact of compassion, “Riff-Raff to Esquire” not only offers an engaging narrative but also invites readers to reflect on the nature of success and the transformative power of hope.
Readers can purchase “Riff-Raff to Esquire” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
