Author Alice Adamek’s New Book, "My Journey After Death: I Saw the Other Side," Shares the Author’s Profound Encounter Following Her Near-Death Experience
Recent release “My Journey After Death: I Saw the Other Side” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alice Adamek is a compelling memoir that offers readers a glimpse into the profound and transformative experience the author had with death, challenging conventional notions and shedding light on the mysteries of the afterlife.
Broomfield, CO, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alice Adamek, a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who currently resides in Colorado, has completed her new book, “My Journey After Death: I Saw the Other Side”: a gripping and remarkable account of the author’s extraordinary encounter with death that offers a poignant exploration the mysteries that lie beyond in the afterlife.
Throughout her childhood, author Alice Adamek moved around often with the rest of her family due to family businesses in many states. She still loves to see what’s over the hill and has owned and operated a courier service in Denver for fifteen years. Adamek has had other varied careers, including as a training coordinator for an aerospace company, a manager of a clean room for a computer company, and an owner of a beauty salon.
“Some people wait for death,” shares Adamek. “Some people experience it unexpectedly. Others force it, and most of us, at one time or another, have contemplated what happens after death. It is one of the great mysteries of life.
“My encounter with death was remarkable. Some of it was hellish and distressing. Most of it was enlightening and wonderful. The most incredible experience was the changes it made in me afterward. It was a powerful guide for how I should live my life now.”
The author continues, “Things we were taught in school about the evolution of man and the things taught at Sunday school were both right but not fully explained. The explanation of how and why the spirit, soul, mind, and body work together in the evolution of man becomes obvious. Once you read what I was told about this, it will make it a lot easier to understand the other world.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alice Adamek’s engaging tale grapples with unanswered questions about the nature of existence and the mysteries of the human soul, all while challenging scientific rationalizations and offering a compelling argument for the existence of an afterlife. With its blend of personal reflection, spiritual insight, and thought-provoking inquiry, “My Journey After Death: I Saw the Other Side” promises to captivate readers and expand their understanding of life, death, and everything in between.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "My Journey After Death: I Saw the Other Side" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
