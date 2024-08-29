Author Alice Adamek’s New Book, "My Journey After Death: I Saw the Other Side," Shares the Author’s Profound Encounter Following Her Near-Death Experience

Recent release “My Journey After Death: I Saw the Other Side” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alice Adamek is a compelling memoir that offers readers a glimpse into the profound and transformative experience the author had with death, challenging conventional notions and shedding light on the mysteries of the afterlife.