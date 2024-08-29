Author Jeffrey M. Sherman’s New Book, "Homeless Interview Number 9," Brings Attention to the Plight of the Homeless Population and Offers Meaningful Solutions
Recent release “Homeless Interview Number 9” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jeffrey M. Sherman showcases an impactful project organized by the author, highlighting the plight of the homeless community through personal interviews.
Plainville, MA, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey M. Sherman has completed his new book, “Homeless Interview Number 9”: a thought-provoking work that features a series of 9-question interviews conducted by the author.
Author Jeffrey M. Sherman writes, “The reason I chose to write this book is to bring awareness to the cause of homelessness and its effect on people and hopefully offer up a solution to the homeless population’s struggles. By me putting a face to those who are homeless through letting them answer nine questions in my interviews, people will see that the homeless person is just like you and me. The effect on being homeless is destabilizing, demoralizing, and depressing. You have lost your base, a foundation from which to function. It becomes hard to focus, and constant obstacles chip away at your self-esteem. Your health and your personality wither, disintegrate, and scatter. While you are homeless, you become scared, frustrated, angry, bitter, and distrustful. You grab at anything that looks like an opportunity, yet you feel like you’re getting nowhere. The cause of homelessness is a lack of affordable health care and housing and good-paying jobs; domestic abuse; and drug and alcohol abuse, along with mental illness.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jeffrey M. Sherman’s gripping work sheds light on the everyday lives of people experiencing homelessness, allowing readers to understand and empathize with issues affecting them on a daily basis.
Readers who wish to experience this striking work can purchase “Homeless Interview Number 9” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories