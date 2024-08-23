Tax Debt Consultants Offer Lifeline as IRS Issues Letter 11 Final Levy Notices

The IRS has resumed sending Letter 11, the Final Notice of Intent to Levy, after a three-year break, putting taxpayers at risk of having assets seized. Taxpayers have only 30 days to respond, making swift action crucial. Tax Debt Consultants LLC, led by expert Carlos Samaniego, urges those affected to seek professional help immediately to avoid financial disaster.